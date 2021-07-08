Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard Responds To Latest Trade Rumors

Damian Lillard trade rumors have made headlines for the past month or so. Lillard, himself, isn’t so sure as to why.

Lillard told reporters on Thursday that he hasn’t “said anything” this off-season regarding his reported want to get out of Portland. It sounds like he may have put his frustrations behind him, for the time being.

“There’s a lot of things being said and words being put in my mouth — and I haven’t said anything,” Lillard said, via Pistons beat writer Rod Beard.

Let’s be honest here – we wouldn’t expect Lillard to say anything else. But at least Blazers fans can take a deep breath for the moment. It looks like Lillard is here to stay.

Trade rumors involving Damian Lillard surfaced following the Trail Blazers’ devastating series defeat to the Denver Nuggets early in the Western Conference Playoffs. Lillard was tremendous, but he was let down by his teammates. C.J. McCollum, in particular, couldn’t be the star No. 2 Lillard and the Trail Blazers needed him to be.

Portland remains a ways away from being a contender. But it’s in the right direction. The Trail Blazers made a necessary change at head coach by firing Terry Stotts and hiring Chauncey Billups. Billups’ first task is to keep Lillard happy by surrounding him with a championship roster.

The Lillard trade rumors won’t go away anytime soon. But the Tokyo Olympics will, at the very least, distract from such rumors for the time being.