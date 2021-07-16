Trail Blazers Star Reacts To Latest Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

The NBA world was hit with bombshell news Friday morning. Per a new report, superstar Damian Lillard is “expected” to demand a trade in coming days. .

This isn’t all too surprising. Lillard has grown tired playing with a bunch of mediocre players. He’s ready to join a contender and make a championship run, which he’s fully capable of doing, depending on the team. One of the teams that appears to be in the mix – if Lillard does indeed demand a trade – is the New York Knicks, per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated.

“Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has his eyes on the New York Knicks among trade destinations in the event he were to be dealt, per a source,” Afseth said on Twitter.

Portland forward Jusuf Nurkic saw Afseth’s report via Twitter on Friday and couldn’t help but respond. He appeared to call Afseth a clown and refuted his report.

Take a look.

Jusuf Nurkic clearly believes all of Friday’s rumors about Damian Lillard are false. But he’s probably just as out of the loop as the rest of us.

Lillard is spending this summer competing with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. He doesn’t exactly have much time to talk with his Portland teammates. It’s plausible Lillard came the conclusion he needs to demand a trade after playing alongside some of the NBA’s best players.

The reality is Nurkic and his Portland teammates have no one to blame but themselves. They let down Lillard time and time again these past few years. It’s completely understandable he reportedly wants out.