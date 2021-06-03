Video: Blazers C Jusuf Nurkić’s Outrageous Pregame Outfit Going Viral

If the Portland Trail Blazers are eliminated from the NBA Playoffs tonight, center Jusuf Nurkić decided he’ll be going out in style.

Nurkić arrived at the Moda Center in Portland for Game 6 a short time ago, and he was dressed to the nines. The Bosnian big man is sporting a suit that is half wine colored and half grey.

It’s literally half and half too. The right side is a red wine tint while the left side is a sick grey. It takes serious stones to try and pull this off.

You can see Nurkić’s suit in full below.

Nurkić and his teammates are aiming to stave off elimination tonight. Despite Damian Lillard’s breathtaking shooting performance, the Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets by seven in overtime on Tuesday.

The win gave Denver a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first round series. They’ll look to close Portland out tonight on TNT.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.