Video: Damian Lillard Appears To Be Ready For Game 3

Damian Lillard appears to be just fine ahead of the Trail Blazers’ pivotal Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night.

Lillard suffered a dislocated left finger in Portland’s Game 2 blowout loss to the Lakers Thursday night. The Lakers evened the series at one game a piece Thursday night after a 111-88 win.

There was some concern Lillard wouldn’t be available to play Saturday night. But those concerns can now be put to rest. Lillard is out on the court warming up for Saturday’s big game – and by the looks of it, the star guard is going to have a monster night.

Lillard was warming up from the NBA logo at mid-court ahead of Saturday night’s game. He sank consecutive near-mid-court shots, indicating his left finger is doing just fine. Take a look at Lillard’s mid-court shots ahead of Saturday night’s game in the video below.

.@Dame_Lillard dislocated left finger is taped and he’s testing it out pregame…. ya know by draining 3 straight logo shots. pic.twitter.com/Xm0x7hVPKB — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) August 22, 2020

Damian Lillard needs to have a massive game if the Trail Blazers are going to upend the powerhouse Lakers. After a shocking Game 1 win, Portland couldn’t match Los Angeles’ energy in Game 2.

If the Trail Blazers are going to keep their playoff hopes alive, a Game 3 win is essential. But Lillard can’t do it all alone. CJ McCollum has disappeared at times in this series. McCollum needs a big game to help Lillard out on the offensive end.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.