Why The Blazers Were Lone NBA Team To Vote ‘No’

The NBA’s proposal to restart the NBA season passed almost unanimously today. Only the Portland Trail Blazers voted no.

On the surface, this decision seems like a curious one. After all, the Blazers are one of the 22 teams that will be in Orlando later this summer to finish out the regular season. Currently, Portland is in a three-way tie for ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team’s objections stemmed from their belief that the league was leaving “more competitive and innovative” formats on the table. It is unclear which exact option or options the Blazers preferred but it looks like it was one that took a different approach regarding 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds.

Wojnarowski says the team wanted a format “that addressed 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds based on regular-season game results in Orlando.”

According to the NBA announcement, the eight teams that have already been eliminated will automatically be slotted into the lottery. The six teams that don’t make the playoffs after the regular season is finished will join them.

However, the lottery odds for those six teams will not factor in any games played in Orlando; they will simply be decided by a team’s record on March 11, when the regular season was paused.

That’s why the Blazers objected.

As it stands, the NBA will hold its annual draft lottery on August 25.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on October 15.