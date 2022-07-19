President Biden Announces Significant Step For Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has signed a big executive order on Tuesday.

The order is aimed at increasing the flow of info to families detained overseas. it's also aimed at imposing sanctions against criminals or government officials who hold those people captive, per the Associated Press.

It's also being announced since Biden's administration continues to face criticism from people for how they've handled captive people from outside this country.

This is especially a big deal for Brittney Griner, who's been held captive in Russia for over 100 days. Griner was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage at the Moscow airport.

She's set to have her trial soon and if she's convicted, she could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while now and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Hopefully, this new order helps bring Griner home for good.