President Trump Has Taken Another Shot At The NBA

President Trump continues to take shots at the NBA.

Last week, the president of the United States was asked about the players refusing to play in playoff games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting. President Trump criticized the NBA in his response.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

President Trump took another shot at the NBA’s ratings on Tuesday morning. He also sent a bit of a warning to the NFL and MLB.

“Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!” he tweeted.

The NBA’s TV ratings are down, but there are a number of reasons for that. Players kneeling for the national anthem and getting more “political” is probably toward the bottom of that list.

It will be interesting to see what the NFL’s ratings look like this fall.