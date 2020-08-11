President Trump Makes His Pick Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debates were a big part of the first couple of months of quarantine.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, had everyone re-thinking their greatest of all-time picks. Most people go with Jordan, though there are some – mostly the younger generation – taking James.

The president of the United States was asked to make his pick on Tuesday morning.

President Trump appeared on Clay Travis’ Fox Sports radio show. He was asked to make his pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Unsurprisingly, the president went with the former Chicago Bulls star.

“Michael Jordan, plus he wasn’t political so people like him better,” President Trump told Travis.

Here’s the full @outkick interview this morning with @realDonaldTrump. I think you guys will enjoy it: https://t.co/lVtIroSpG5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2020

President Trump was also asked about the state of the NBA. The league has been playing in a bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The president is not a fan of the player-led “protests.” Much of the league kneeled for the national anthem before games.

“It’s been horrible for basketball. Look at the basketball ratings. People are angry about it. They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more. There was a nastiness about the NBA and the way it was done. The NBA is in trouble. Big trouble,” President Trump said.

The NBA is currently preparing to finish its regular season and begin the playoffs. The Lakers and the Bucks are the favorites to meet in the NBA Finals.