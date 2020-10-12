It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has a very contentious relationship with the NBA. Specifically, the league’s support of various social justice movements that are opposed to his presidency.

So it’s easy to imagine him doing victory laps in the Oval Office as he read a Breitbart article that revealed low ratings for the 2020 NBA Finals. While he’s probably too ill from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis to do an actual victory lap, he did take to Twitter to gloat about it.

“Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game…” President Trump wrote. “Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest!”

President Trump and opponents of the NBA’s social justice initiatives have frequently pointed to the league’s commercial relationship with China as a mark of hypocrisy. But none of them have addressed the actual grievances that LeBron James, the NBA and the people they represent actually have in any substantial way.

There are a lot of factors that went in to a decline in ratings for the NBA Finals. The fact that the Finals quickly looked noncompetitive after the Lakers raced out to a 2-0 lead certainly didn’t help.

To date, none of the NBA champions who won during his presidency have gone to visit the White House. That trend is likely to continue with the newly-crowned champion Los Angeles Lakers.

President Trump has been highly critical of LeBron in the past – and even denigrated him again this past week. The feeling is mutual though.

Regardless, President Trump and his supports no doubt see the loss in ratings as proof that the NBA are sacrificing their bottom line on the altar of social justice. Even if that’s true, some things are worth making the sacrifice for.