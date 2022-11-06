Prominent Coach Is Furious With The Brittney Griner Ruling

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

A prominent basketball coach is furious with the Russian court ruling on Brittney Griner's appeal.

Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was rejected last month. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas, was arrested at the airport in Russia earlier this year.

Top basketball coach Becky Hammon is furious with the ruling, calling it a sham.

"It's wrong," Hammon said of Griner's imprisonment. "It was a gut punch. There's so many things that are normal over there that I'm like, 'It's not normal.' ... She's been turned into a political pawn and it's really unfortunate. The international world really needs to pay attention."

Hammon, who will analyze the NBA for ESPN this season, made it clear where she stands on the Griner situation.

The U.S. Government has been working hard to bring Griner home, but so far, their efforts have come up short.