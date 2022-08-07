Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country.

WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands with Griner.

"It’s something that obviously hits super close to home for me and so I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing," Hammon told Reuters in an interview Tuesday. "It’s never too late to do the right thing. We're asking for leniency. We're asking for grace. And we're asking to bring home BG."

Hammon was previously a Russian citizen.

Several prominent women's basketball players have played in Russia, as they need to supplement their salaries in America.

Griner is currently in Russian custody.