Prominent Summer Basketball League Has Been Canceled

The Drew League, the legendary pro-am league held every summer in Los Angeles, has officially canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

In recent years, the league’s popularity has increased, with a number of NBA superstars participating. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul and the late Kobe Bryant are just some of the big names that have frequented the Drew League.

However, no one will be taking the court at King/Drew Magnet High School this summer. For the first time since it was formed in 1973, the Drew League will not be holding its season.

“Drew League is a summer tradition that we look forward to and while we share in the disappointment of the fans, the health and safety of our athletes and community is our top priority,” reads the announcement from the league.

Overall, this is disappointing, albeit not surprising, news. With college and professional sports unsure how to function amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s impossible to expect a summer pro-am to be held as scheduled.

The return of the Drew League in 2021 will be much-anticipated. In the meantime, if the NBA season doesn’t start back up in the summer, it will be interesting to see if any stars find new places to play.

During the 2011 lockout, many flocked to the Drew League, but that’s obviously not an option this time around.