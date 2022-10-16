Rachel Nichols Reacts To Saturday's Nate Robinson News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: ESPN television host/moderator Rachel Nichols speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, former NBA star Nate Robinson announced he's undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure.

"I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with for the last four years," he said in a statement. "I'm share this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause - our health."

Rachel Nichols sent a message to Nate on Saturday night after seeing the concerning news about the former NBA star.

"Oh man - hate seeing that @nate_robinson is dealing with this, but no surprise he's trying to help others even now," she said. "To the 3X Slam Dunk champion and one of the most fun hoopers out there - get betters soon, we need you."

We join Rachel Nichols in wishing Nate Robinson all the best health-wise.

Robinson was one of the most exciting hoopers of his generation.