ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Sends Heartwarming Message To Doris Burke

Doris Burke continues to make history for women in the broadcasting industry. This year, she’ll call the conference and NBA Finals on ESPN Radio, making her the first woman to serve as a game analyst this deep into the postseason.

Over the past decade, Burke has done an excellent job as a sideline reporter for ESPN. Her transition over to the broadcast booth has been incredibly smooth, as fans around the league constantly rave about her work.

Shortly after the news broke that Burke will be calling the NBA Finals for ESPN Radio, Rachel Nichols went on social media to congratulate her colleague.

“HUGE congrats to Doris Burke, who is gonna kill it as usual,” Nichols wrote on Twitter. “I’m gonna be an an incredibly poor substitute stepping into her shoes on the ABC broadcast, but getting to hand out the championship trophy at the end of the Finals will be an absolute dream come true.”

The only issue with Nichols’ heartwarming message is that she’s being too modest. She’s also become one of the best NBA analysts/reporters in the business.

Nichols will get to host the trophy presentation at the end of the NBA Finals this year. That role was previously occupied by Burke. Additionally, she’ll continue to be the host of ESPN’s The Jump.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals will begin on September 30.