Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Ray Allen speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate.

During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA.

His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.

But Allen argues LeBron can't dribble too well and isn't an elite free-throw/three-point shooter.

“Is he a great free throw shooter?" James' ex-Miami Heat teammate fired back, via TMZ Sports. "Is he a great 3-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler?"

He added, "So, you're saying he's the GOAT, but he ain’t even the greatest in all them categories."

Allen played with James during their time with the Miami Heat, so he probably knows better than the rest of us.

What's interesting is Allen's the one who essentially saved LeBron's legacy - or at least a portion of it.

Allen hit a clutch three late in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals to save the Miami Heat. Had Allen missed, the Spurs would have won the title.

Allen prefers Jordan over LeBron. What about you?