NBA World Reacts To Kwame Brown’s Viral Comments

Former NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown is tired of being the butt of jokes, especially from guys he played with and against.

Brown has long been regarded as a “bust” for failing to live up to his draft status, but now he’s firing back at that label. This weekend, the former Wizards and Lakers big man took aim at the members of the “All The Smoke” podcast.

If you’re unfamiliar, “All The Smoke” is hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Well, during a recent guest appearance featuring ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas, this crew said some things about Brown that he took exception to.

What followed was Brown going OFF on Instagram Live, firing salvos at Barnes, Jackson and Arenas. The seven-footer sarcastically referred to Barnes as “Becky with the good hair” and challenged Jackson to “act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.”

Arenas, meanwhile, was accused of “taking millions” of dollars away from Brown, who called the enigmatic, high-scoring guard “the whitest Black boy I’ve ever known.” Oh yeah, Michael Jordan was also addressed in the epic rant, which you can see below.

As you can probably imagine, Brown’s videos (there’s a clip of another one in the tweets below) have drawn plenty of reaction on social media.

Clearly, this man had a lot to say.

Kwame Brown on Michael Jordan/Wizards situation pic.twitter.com/NhiM1EaACU — SheauxLove 💎 (@SheauxLove) May 17, 2021

Kwame Brown brags about the screens he set for Kobe in Kobe’s 81 point game (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/vmPoxZ9fCc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

kwame brown growing into the uncle you want no problems with is a fascinating development. — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 17, 2021

KWAME BROWN really wants "All The Smoke" https://t.co/TeBTOMTwD6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 17, 2021

“every black kid should be a bust then. I put my mama on a golf course at 18” Kwame Brown has a point 💯pic.twitter.com/ceazEdzS5H — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 17, 2021

Kwame Brown need a role on Snowfall. — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) May 17, 2021

Hey, we can’t fault Brown for being tired of getting made fun of and looked at as a punchline. That has to sting after a while.