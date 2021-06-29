The Spun

Reggie Miller Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Phil Jackson Claim

Reggie Miller plays for the Indiana Pacers.INDIANAPOLIS - MARCH 9: Reggie Miller #31 of the Indiana Pacers stands on the court during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Conseco Fieldhouse on March 9, 2004 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Raptors won 94-84. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen made headlines after a controversial interview he did with GQ Magazine.

During the interview, the longtime Chicago Bull took a few shots at Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant, among others. Earlier this week he made an appearance on the Dan Patrick show and added Phil Jackson to his list of victims.

Pippen accused Jackson of being a racist following Jackson’s decision to draw up a play for Tony Kukoc during a playoff game in 1994.

After Pippen’s comments about Jackson, fellow NBA great Reggie Miller also made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Patrick asked Miller about that incident and Miller made it clear he doesn’t agree with Pippen.

“No, no,” Miller said on Monday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show. “See, I don’t agree with that. No, no, no, no. There’s plenty of times I’ve been a decoy on the Pacers team. There’s just times when that has to be the case because everyone assumes and knows the ball’s going to go to you. And sometimes, you have to be a decoy. The whole racial point, no, absolutely not. That, I don’t roll with.”

Pippen hasn’t held anything back over the past few days. We’ll have to wait and see if he decides to respond to Miller.


