Report: 3-Team Trade Between Lakers, Nets, Spurs Is Being Floated

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Kyrie Irving #37 and Russell Westbrook #24 of the United States joke around during a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A three-team trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs could be in the works, per a report.

The Nets are expected to move Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 season, but will most likely wait until Kevin Durant is traded.

However, that won't stop the Eastern Conference franchise from exploring potential trade packages. One scenario could find Irving traded to the Lakers, while also involving the Spurs.

Per SpursTalk's LJ Ellis, the trade that is "closest to happening" sends Irving to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook to the Spurs and an unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers to San Antonio. It's unclear what the Nets would get in such a deal.

“According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs,” Ellis wrote. “To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers.”

The Lakers would most likely have no issue giving up a first-round pick if it meant they could land Irving, regardless of his off-court issues.

It's becoming clearer that the Lakers and Nets will likely need a third team to become involved if they want to deal Irving and Westbrook.

Should the Spurs facilitate this trade?