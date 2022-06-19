Report: Bradley Beal Has Made A Decision On His Future

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal has an opportunity to enter free agency this offseason. While the Washington Wizards knows his future plans, he won't disclose those details yet.

According to The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Beal said Saturday that he's reached a decision about his playing future. However, he declined to discuss any specifics while still under contract.

The three-time All-Star is expected to decline a $36.4 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. However, the Wizards can sign him to a "supermax" deal of up to five years for $248 million, one year and $64 million more than any other team can offer.

Beal added that "a lot" of other players have attempted to recruit him, and he's recovering well from wrist surgery that ended his season in January.

“It feels great,” Beal said. “The last month has been rehab and range-of-motion (work). I’ve been cleared to do on-court stuff and begin some weight training. So we’re ahead of schedule.”

Although the injury limited Beal to 40 games and sapped his three-point rate to a career-worst 30.0 percent, he'd instantly become of the NBA's most highly prized free agents. Before a tumultuous 2021-22, Beal cleared 30.0 points per game in each of the last two seasons.

Earlier this month, he told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that his decision boils down to whether he believes he can win in Washington, where he's spent the first 10 seasons of his career.