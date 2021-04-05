The Spun

Report: ESPN Makes Decision On Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce celebrating during a game for the Celtics.MIAMI, FL - JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s been a bad week for Paul Pierce. The former NBA great posted an inappropriate video on social media over the weekend, and has been under fire ever since. He’s now losing his job because of it.

ESPN has reportedly parted ways with Pierce, effective immediately. Ryan Glasspiegel was first to report.

Pierce took to Instagram live Friday evening and was seen surrounded by exotic dancers. The former ESPN analyst was receiving a massage from one of the dancers during the video while he appeared to be playing poker with his friends. He was also smoking something, but it’s unclear what it was.

The video has made the rounds on social media, becoming one of the most trending topics on Twitter these past few days. It appears ESPN is moving on from the NBA legend because of his actions.

The former Boston Celtics great had become a large contributor for ESPN’s NBA productions. He was a frequent contributor for ESPN’s The Jump, working alongside Rachel Nichols. He also spent time on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, previewing various match-ups for the network

Clearly Disney, which owns ESPN, didn’t like what they saw from Paul Pierce’s social media over the weekend. It’s not too shocking the network has decided to move on from the NBA analyst.

It appears Pierce has responded to ESPN’s decision. He posted a video Monday night of himself laughing with a caption that reads: “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.”

It appears this story isn’t finished. Pierce clearly has something he’d like to share following ESPN’s decision to let him go.


