Report: ESPN Makes Decision On Paul Pierce

It’s been a bad week for Paul Pierce. The former NBA great posted an inappropriate video on social media over the weekend, and has been under fire ever since. He’s now losing his job because of it.

ESPN has reportedly parted ways with Pierce, effective immediately. Ryan Glasspiegel was first to report.

Pierce took to Instagram live Friday evening and was seen surrounded by exotic dancers. The former ESPN analyst was receiving a massage from one of the dancers during the video while he appeared to be playing poker with his friends. He was also smoking something, but it’s unclear what it was.

The video has made the rounds on social media, becoming one of the most trending topics on Twitter these past few days. It appears ESPN is moving on from the NBA legend because of his actions.

Source: ESPN parted ways with Paul Pierce effective immediately — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 5, 2021

BREAKING: ESPN and NBA Legend Paul Pierce have parted ways, according to sources. Pierce posted videos of himself with exotic dancers on Instagram Live Friday night. Pierce has played a key role on 'NBA Countdown' + other ESPN basketball programming. ESPN declined to comment. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 5, 2021

The former Boston Celtics great had become a large contributor for ESPN’s NBA productions. He was a frequent contributor for ESPN’s The Jump, working alongside Rachel Nichols. He also spent time on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, previewing various match-ups for the network.

Clearly Disney, which owns ESPN, didn’t like what they saw from Paul Pierce’s social media over the weekend. It’s not too shocking the network has decided to move on from the NBA analyst.

It appears Pierce has responded to ESPN’s decision. He posted a video Monday night of himself laughing with a caption that reads: “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.”

Take a look.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

It appears this story isn’t finished. Pierce clearly has something he’d like to share following ESPN’s decision to let him go.