Report: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Still Want To Play Together

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving #11 talk together on the bench during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant turned the NBA world upside down Thursday by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

His timing seemed conspicuous, as Kyrie Irving exercised his 2022-23 player option earlier this week. That prompted some fans to wonder if Durant was seeking a break from his polarizing teammate.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, that might not be the case.

During a busy episode of NBA Today (h/t Talkin' NBA), the ESPN insider said Durant and Irving "want to continue to play together" somewhere outside of Brooklyn.

However, Wojnarowski also pointed out the barriers to such a scenario developing. The duo will make approximately $79.5 million combined next season, per Spotrac. It'll be difficult to work out a trade with so much salary on one side.

Of course, another team has to want Durant and Irving. That won't be a problem for the former; Woj said on NBA Today that most of the league has already inquired about the four-time scoring champion.

Irving, on the other hand, may not be as popular of a trade target. He's missed significant time during three seasons with the Nets, and his most likely suitor won't have the pieces to bring Durant on board. Stephen A. Smith said the point guard is still angling to unite with LeBron James on the Los Angels Lakers, who already sold the farm to acquire Anthony Davis.

Keeping the duo together seems like a longshot because of the logistical obstacles. However, if Irving isn't singularly focused on the Lakers, he'd have a chance to follow Durant to his eventual new home when entering free agency next summer.