Nearly two months ago, the list of finalists to be inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class was announced.

The late Kobe Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett were the most popular names on the ballot. To make it into the Hall of Fame, these nominees need to receive 18 of 24 votes from the appropriate Honors Committee.

Well, two months later, it appears all three have. On Friday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania announced all three will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The announcement is set to come on Saturday afternoon. All three were virtual locks to make the Hall of Fame after illustrious careers.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

Unfortunately, this year’s Hall of Fame induction will take on a somber tone. Kobe’s tragic death earlier this year rocked the NBA world.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend spent his entire 20 year career with the franchise. He led the team to five NBA Titles.

Beyond that, he was the NBA Finals MVP twice and the league MVP in 2008. He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star and a First Team All-NBA player 11 times.

Now he will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame.