Report: Kyrie Irving, Lakers Trade Appears To Be Unlikely

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 117-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Most Kyrie Irving trade speculation has pointed directly to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans are eager to see a deal get done soon, but it might not occur at all.

The Athletic's Shams Charania threw cold water on the highly speculated pairing Tuesday, telling Pat McAfee that the Lakers aren't close to acquiring the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving," Charania said. "There's nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're gonna see that take place."

On Saturday, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes wrote that the Nets and Lakers are "actively engaged" in trade talks for Irving. Yet there are roadblocks to a potential blockbuster.

For starters, the Nets would probably have to take back Russell Westbrook to make the cap logistics work. They might not want a 33-year-old set to make $47 million next season following a down year.

Brooklyn would then need to add someone alongside Irving to match Westbrook's exorbitant contract. Per Haynes, the Lakers want Seth Curry.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Thursday Irving "is telling everybody he plans to go to L.A., meaning the Lakers, as soon as he possibly can." However, that might not mean this summer. Smith suggested that will likely happen when Irving becomes a free agent next offseason.

If the Nets trade Durant, not dealing Kyrie to the Lakers creates a dilemma. Given his reported intentions of reuniting with LeBron James, no other team is likely to give up much for a one-year rental.

And after he missed most of the 2021-22 season because of his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the Nets might be ready to move on.

If Charania is right, the latest Irving saga won't end anytime soon.