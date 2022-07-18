Report: Lakers' Big 3 Committed To 'Make It Work'

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

As rumors swirl around the Los Angeles Lakers, their three stars reportedly talked about working together to turn the franchise around.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook had a phone conversation during the start of NBA's Summer League where they committed to the team.

Per Haynes, they're on the same page and looking to win a championship for Los Angeles.

Westbrook has frequently popped up in trade rumors, particularly in a deal that'd send him to the Brooklyn Nets for fellow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. While Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers, a break-up has long looked like a strong possibility.

Earlier on Monday, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Westbrook and the Lakers are heading toward an "inevitable divorce."

Furthermore, the 33-year-old recently parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said "irreconcilable differences" led to the split, with Foucher wanting his client to remain with the Lakers.

Entering the 2021-22 season with high expectations, the Lakers instead missed the playoffs (and play-in tournament) at 33-49. Injuries limited James and Davis to 56 and 40 games played, respectively, while Westbrook posted his lowest scoring average (18.5 points per game) since 2009-10.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has nevertheless insisted Westbrook will be his starting point guard as they look to right the ship.

Despite all of last season's turmoil, the Lakers could run it back with the same Big Three. However, the organization may not necessarily share the players' vision.