Report: Major Change Likely Coming To The NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Negotiations are underway between the NBA and the NBA Players Association (NBPA) for a new collective bargaining agreement. Among the changes being discussed are some major changes to the annual NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA have begun discussing lowering the age of draft eligibility from 19 years old to 18 years old. There are also discussions of allowing players to enter the NBA straight out of high school.

"The league and NBPA are expected to agree on moving the age eligibility for the NBA Draft from 19 years old to 18, clearing the way for the return of high school players who want to make the leap to the NBA, per sources with knowledge of the discussions," Charania wrote in The Athletic.

Per the report, both sides "appear motivated" to make the change to reduce the age of player eligibility. If approved, the change could go into effect as early as the 2024 NBA Draft.

Back in 2005, the NBA set the draft age limit at 19 years of age. But there have not been any players enter the NBA draft straight out of high school since that year.

Some very notable players have entered the NBA straight of out high school with LeBron James and the late-great Kobe Bryant among the famous for doing so.

Interestingly enough, nearly a quarter of the 41 players who entered the NBA Draft out of high school went on to become an All-Star or All-NBA Team selection.

Will this change to the NBA Draft come into effect?