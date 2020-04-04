Report: NBA Organizing ‘H-O-R-S-E’ Competition Involving High-Profile Players

The NBA season may be postponed for the time being, but Adam Silver and ESPN are working to organize a substitute competition in its place.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, a H-O-R-S-E competition between several elite players is in the works. The competition would clearly take place within home courts and broadcast on ESPN. The competition also wouldn’t interfere with current self isolation requirements within the NBA.

A H-O-R-S-E competition between NBA players is a unique idea – and it just goes to show how bad fans are missing sports at the moment.

In the midst of the sports hiatus, any sporting event is going to draw a large virtual crowd. Wojnarowski has the latest:

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

This proposed event begs the question – which players will be involved in the popular backyard basketball competition? One would have to imagine it would include ridiculously talented shot-makers like James Harden and Steph Curry. LeBron James may be involved as well, given his popularity.

The proposed competition comes off as a silly idea. But there’s no doubt the NBA is doing all it can to satisfy the appetite of basketball fans.

With no other live sports going on at the moment, ESPN and the NBA are getting creative with how to fill the unprecedented sports void.