Report: NBA Player Was Attacked By Police In Europe

NBA guard Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked by police following an ejection from a game this weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard, playing for his country in the EuroBasket tournament, was reportedly attacked by Georgian players and police following his ejection.

"Korkmaz was thrown out of the game on Sunday in Tbilisi, Georgia, after he picked up two technical fouls following an altercation with Georgia’s Duda Sanadze. Things got so heated that fans even started throwing things onto the court while the two players were being separated," Yahoo Sports reports.

Following the game, the veteran NBA guard says he was attacked.

"As soon as we walked out of the tunnel and were trying to reach the locker room, I saw three Georgian players alongside two security guys running at us. We started throwing punches at each other. That's basically what happened," Korkmaz said, via BasketNews.

"It was like a street fight. There was no talk or conversation. People just came at us and were trying to attack us. Of course, we reacted and tried to defend ourselves — exactly what we are going to do as men. I also think it's a security problem. But I don't know if it's a security problem or if they just showed tolerance to their players.”

FIBA has reportedly been reached out to about the incident.