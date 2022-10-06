Report: Physical Altercation At Warriors Practice Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There was reportedly a "physical altercation" at Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors are considering punishing Draymond Green.

The report states that Green and Warriors guard Jordan Poole had an interaction on Wednesday.

Golden State is reportedly considering punishing Green as a result of the incident.

The Warriors are coming off an NBA championship season. They took down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Golden State is currently in training camp, preparing for a repeat season in 2022-23.