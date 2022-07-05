Report Reveals What Nets Are Demanding In Kevin Durant Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's not often a player of Kevin Durant's caliber gets traded.

Durant has 12 All-Star nods, four scoring titles, two NBA championships, and an MVP on his resume. He's also under contract for four more seasons.

If the Brooklyn Nets honor his request for a trade, they need a huge ransom in return.

During a SportsCenter appearance (h/t NESN), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the type of haul Brooklyn is pursuing for the 33-year-old superstar. As a point of reference, he mentioned last week's trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for four first-round picks, an additional pick swap, and five players.

“The Rudy Gobert trade to Minnesota started to frame that (package)," Wojnarowski said. Essentially five first-round picks for Gobert, I think for Brooklyn, that level of picks, pick swaps -- teams can do four -- and then an All-Star level player."

He added that it's "incumbent on some of the other teams to be creative" and start accumulating assets to present Brooklyn with a tempting offer. Woj said teams like the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns would need to explore a multi-team trade to land Durant.

Fans expecting an immediate solution also shouldn't hold their breath. The ESPN insider said Brooklyn "has time on its side" and won't "have to rush into a deal."

Acquiring Durant could propel certain into prominent title contention, but he won't be cheap. If Gobert can bring back multiple picks despite the center's limited scoring prowess, one would think Brooklyn can set those first-rounders as a starting point.

While the Jazz will hope to locate a future star with one of those selections, they didn't acquire an immediate All-Star replacement. The Nets will want a better player package than the likes of Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley.

Someone is likely to meet Brooklyn's high demands to acquire Durant.