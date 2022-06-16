Report: Robert Williams' Status For Game 6 Revealed

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics talks with Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on March 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics will look to extend the NBA Finals when hosting the Golden State Warriors in a possible elimination game Thursday night.

Robert Williams has played through a knee injury and logged at least 30 minutes in each of the last two games. On The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic's Shams Charania said Williams "is pretty much close to 100 percent healthy" and should be good to go for Game 6.

"They're going to keep listing him as questionable, but he's feeling good," Charania said of Williams. "He's gonna play today. I would expect him to play big minutes."

Williams missed the final seven games of the regular season and the beginning of Boston's first-round series before returning in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

He sat out four of seven games against the Milwaukee Bucks and one more in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the 24-year-old has suited up for Boston's last nine games.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Williams said he had his knee drained "repeatedly" during the conference championship series against the Miami Heat. Doctors told him he won't worsen the knee by playing.

"I honestly take it day-by-day," Williams said. "I can be feeling good right now, and then the next couple of hours it’s pretty sore. I try to take it day-by-day as much as I can."

Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game during the NBA Finals. The big man is vital to Boston's interior defense as the Celtics attempt to even up the series Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.