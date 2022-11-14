Report: Significant Brittney Griner Meeting Taking Place

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

While Brittney Griner remains in prison in Russia, set to serve a nine-year sentence, the U.S. government continues to work on bringing her home.

This week, a significant meeting will reportedly take place.

According to a report, a top CIA official is set to meet overseas about Russia, with Griner reportedly being brought up.

"The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Burns and Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s SVR spy agency, would not discuss settlement of the war in Ukraine. Burns is also expected to raise the cases of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, two Americans detained in Russia whom the Biden administration has been pressing to release in a prisoner exchange," the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Griner, who played overseas in Russia, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges. She was arrested at the airport earlier this year.

The U.S. Government has been working on bringing her home, though for now, no deals have been made.

Hopefully, Griner will get to come home soon.