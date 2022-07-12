Report: Steph Curry's True Feelings On Kevin Durant Revealed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With Kevin Durant trade rumors spreading like wildfire, the NBA world can't help but imagine the possibility of a Golden State Warriors reunion.

It seems unlikely the Warriors would bring back Durant for another run after winning another championship. Coming off their fourth title together, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are surrounded by young talent that makes Golden State a short-term contender with long-term promise.

However, that gives the Warriors pieces to build an enticing package for Durant if they desired.

It's unclear if Curry would want to play alongside Durant again. Yet on Monday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the superstar guard hasn't told the team to completely abandon the thought.

"I think this says a lot about the Warriors organization that they would be coming off a championship, and Steph Curry coming off a crowning moment of his career, and he wouldn't slam the door shut on this," Windhorst said. "Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not."

Windhorst added that Warriors owner Joe Lacob said he won't let the team's payroll rise to $400 million, which would likely happen if acquiring Durant.

He also pointed out another major complication. A Golden State package for Durant would likely need to include Andrew Wiggins for the salaries to match. However, the Nets can't roster Wiggins and Ben Simmons, as teams are only allowed to trade for one rookie on a designated rookie max extension.

Curry might not have defiantly vetoed a Durant reunion, but that doesn't mean he's pushing for it. Last week, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the NBA Finals MVP said, "I like where we’re at" while acknowledging that the rumor mill is part of the league.

Perhaps he's just letting the front office do their job. Or maybe Curry would express disapproval of a heavy trade package involving someone he doesn't want the team to move, such as rising star Jordan Poole.

Windhorst suggested a bizarre blockbuster for Durant won't happen without Curry's endorsement. Given all of the potential roadblocks, there's a solid chance he won't have to make that decision.