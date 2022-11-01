Nets Are Reportedly Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Brooklyn Nets players wear outfits that bear the team logo prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Barclays Center on November 23, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets made the surprising decision to fire Steve Nash just seven games into the 2022-23 season.

They could reportedly replace Nash with the head coach who knocked them out of the playoffs last spring.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ime Udoka is "a strong frontrunner" to become Brooklyn's next hire. The Nets plan to hire him after getting permission from Boston.

Udoka's Boston Celtics swept Brooklyn out of the first round en route to the NBA Finals. The former forward looked like a rising coaching star following his first season, but the Celtics suspended him for the entire season for violating team policies by conducting a relationship with a female staff member.

While Udoka is still under contract with Boston, Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Celtics will let him leave for the Brooklyn job.

Following a hectic offseason, the Nets have started 2-5 while allowing an Eastern Conference-high 120.3 points per game. The Celtics led the NBA in scoring defense last season, so hiring Udoka would signal an organizational shift after bringing aboard Nash in hopes of making Brooklyn an offensive juggernaut behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Jacque Vaughn, who served as the interim head coach when the Nets fired Kenny Atkinson in 2020, will again fill the interim role for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. It's unclear how soon Udoka would join the Nets if hired.