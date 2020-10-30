Report Suggests LaMelo Ball “Not Performing Well” In Pre-Draft Interviews

The 2020 NBA draft sits just over two weeks away, but rumors are already starting to emerge about the top prospects.

Arguably the biggest name leading up to the draft will be guard LaMelo Ball. The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo is viewed as a likely top-five pick.

Most analysts believe the youngest Ball brother has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick, but will likely got in the top three. However, the latest report doesn’t give a glowing review of the young guard.

According to the Charlotte Observer‘s Rick Bonnell, Ball hasn’t performed well in interviews leading up to the draft.

Here’s what he had to say, via Bleacher Report:

“Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview. There are people drafting later in the top 10 who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around and, I’m not saying that he will be a top-three pick. I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top 10 who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it’s a given he will.”

Of course, fans should take this with a grain of salt.

Leading up to the draft – in any sport – there is always a campaign of misinformation in the hopes that a draft prospect will fall a few spots. Teams that don’t have a shot at top prospects generally tend to leak information.

That’s not to say Bonnell’s information is incorrect. Ball very well could be struggling in pre-draft interviews.

We’ll find out for sure on November 18.