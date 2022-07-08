Report Suggests What Could Be Holding Up Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving wants to play with the Lakers, according to multiple reports. Better yet, the Lakers want him. So what's the holdup?

Brad Turner told NBA insider Marc Stein this week that the Brooklyn Nets are refusing to trade Irving before anything happens with Kevin Durant.

In other words, a Durant trade will be the first domino to fall.

The Lakers, meanwhile, need to stay patient.

"I do think at some point before they get to camp, Kyrie is playing for the Lakers," Turner said. "The Lakers just have to be patient. From everything I've read & been told, the Nets will not do anything regarding Kyrie until they trade Kevin Durant."



This makes sense. Durant will probably garner the biggest trade package in NBA history. There's no reason for the Nets to trade Irving first.

With that being said, it sounds like Irving getting traded to the Lakers is inevitable. If it happens, Los Angeles will immediately become one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

The Nets, meanwhile, will soon undergo a major rebuild, but they're going to have a promising future if they do this right.

Buckle up. The NBA offseason is just getting started.