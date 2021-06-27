Report: Team USA Basketball Had 2 Main Recruiters

Two current NBA superstars were instrumental in forming the current Team USA men’s basketball roster, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Those two players include Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Durant and Lillard may be Team USA’s top players ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Each played a major role in recruiting other NBA stars to join the roster.

Durant and Lillard committed to Team USA earlier than most. They then began recruiting other stars. Durant and Lillard reportedly played a role in getting Draymond Green, Bradley Beal and Jerami Grant to commit.

This bodes well for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant reportedly played a significant role in filling out the men’s USA basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics,” wrote Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, two of the squad’s most prominent members were instrumental in recruiting players. According to Windhorst, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal and Jerami Grant were among the players who made the final Team USA roster whom Lillard and Durant had a hand in recruiting.”

Kevin Durant is a Team USA veteran. Damian Lillard, meanwhile, is making his first appearance.

Lillard has quickly emerged as one of the best players in basketball. He’s lethal from three-point range, and puts tremendous stress on opposing defenses.

Team USA men’s basketball will be the favorite to win the gold this summer. Durant and Lillard are a major reason as to why.