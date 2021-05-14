TNT Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Chris Webber

The rumored split between Chris Webber and TNT has officially happened, according to a new report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Webber and TNT agreed to part ways tonight, just before the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The 48-year-old former All-Star had been with the network since 2008.

It might seem a little surprising that TNT made this move before the end of the NBA season, but it looked like a change was coming eventually, based on recent reporting.

“Webber has been on TNT’s No. 1 team for a few seasons but has yet to fully connect with the audience,” Marchand had written last week. “The feeling that Webber may not return has been building for a while.”

Despite the end of his tenure at TNT, we’d expect Webber to draw interest elsewhere, should he desire to continue with broadcasting.

If Webber isn’t pursued as a game analyst, he might work in an in-studio role.