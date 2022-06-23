Report: Top 3 NBA Draft Picks Are Pretty Much Set

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NBA Draft is still several hours away, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has already revealed what the top of the board will look like.

Per Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, are expected to draft Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren. He's arguably the most polarizing prospect in this year's class.

With the third overall pick, the Houston Rockets are expected to take Duke forward Paolo Banchero. He averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils.

Of course, NBA teams can change their minds at any given time. However, Wojnarowski is usually spot on when it comes to this.

Assuming this report from Wojnarowski is accurate, the real fun begins when the Sacramento Kings are on the clock with the No. 4 pick. They could potentially select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey or Iowa forward Keegan Murray.

The NBA Draft will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.