Report: U.S. Considering Another Move With Brittney Griner

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

The United States is reportedly considering another move with Brittney Griner.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport in Russia. She's been in custody for several months overseas.

Now, the U.S. government is working on bringing Griner home.

According to Bill Richardson, the U.S. could attempt to do a two-for-two prisoner swap.

"My view is optimistic, I think she's gonna be free. There's gonna be a prisoner swap -- I think it's gonna be two-for-two. Can't forget about Paul Whelan," Richardson, an outside advisor, said.

The U.S. was reportedly considering giving up a Russian arms dealer in exchange for Griner.

It's unclear who else the United States would give up in exchange for Griner and another American citizen held overseas.