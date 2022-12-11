Report: What Brittney Griner Did On Her Flight Home

Brittney Griner was flown home to the United States on Thursday, returning to the country after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year.

The WNBA star had been sentenced to nine years in jail on drug charges. The U.S. worked out a prisoner swap with Russia, sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back to his country in exchange for Griner.

On her flight home, Griner reportedly introduced herself to everyone on board.

"On her flight home from Russia, Brittney Griner introduced herself to every member of the flight crew, according to an interview Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens gave on CNN," ESPN reported.

Carstens was very impressed.

"I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person," Carstens said. "But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her."

Welcome home, Brittney.