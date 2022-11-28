Report: What Brittney Griner Is Dealing With In Prison
Brittney Griner's prison life is disturbing.
Details have emerged from what the WNBA star is dealing with in her new, full-time Russian penal colony, after being transferred there from her pre-trial detention center.
It's painful to read.
"Brittney Griner will face horrific conditions during her time in a Russian prison ... with environments that will include homophobia, racism and 16-hour work days," TMZ Sports reports.
From the report:
In fact, it's unclear if Griner will even get a bed that will fit her 6-foot-8 frame.
Musician Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founder of the feminist group Pussy Riot, spent two years in Mordovia following a 2012 arrest, and per Zirin, described the place as hell, where "beatings and torture" are common.
This is why it's pivotal that Griner get brought home soon. The U.S. Government has been working on bringing Griner home, though so far, the efforts have been unsuccessful.