Report: White House Makes Opinion On Dennis Rodman Very Clear

Over the weekend, Dennis Rodman told NBC News that he got "permission" to go to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home.

Rodman, the former NBA star for the Chicago Bulls, has developed relationships with international political figures. He's been to North Korea and says he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, too.

However, according to Rolling Stone, the White House really doesn't want Rodman getting involved in the Griner situation.

From the report:

It’s unclear who gave Rodman “permission” to go to Russia, and it doesn’t seem like it came from the White House. In a statement, a Biden administration official noted the U.S. is already working to strike a deal with Russia to secure Griner’s release and warned of complications that might arise if anyone else wormed their way into the proceedings.

“It’s public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” the official said.

The White House has been working with Russia to bring Griner home, likely via a prisoner exchange.

It's unclear how or if Rodman will be able to further the process.