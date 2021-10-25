Richard Jefferson Reveals His Problem With Former NBA Ball Boy

Longtime NBA forward and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson has responded to a viral video from a former NBA ball boy who called him “the biggest jerk I ever met.”

In the clip, the ball boy says Jefferson was “always condescending.” Jefferson fired back in his own social media post, saying that the man “is looking for attention, but I don’t know if you want this attention.”

Jefferson goes on to say that it is true that he never interacted with the young man, but says his reasoning for not doing so was because of the ball boy’s penchant for checking out players’ private parts in the locker room.

“What he’s saying is true, I never interacted with him, but let me explain why,” Jefferson said in his response. “You literally admit to looking at our junks when we were in the locker room. I remember you.”

Jefferson also plays a quick snippet of another video where the ball boy talks about the former first round pick’s manhood.