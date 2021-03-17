Robert Horry Names The 4 Most ‘Clutch’ Players In NBA History

Robert Horry didn’t earn the nickname “Big Shot Bob” for nothing. He produced multiple clutch baskets throughout his 16-year NBA career.

Is Horry’s crunch time resume as good as some of the all-time greats? He thinks it is, as he made clear on ESPN this afternoon.

During an appearance on “The Jump,” Horry discussed his Mt. Rushmore of the most clutch players in NBA history.

He put himself on the monument, along with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Reggie Miller.

Now, Horry is not on the level of all-around player as Jordan, Kobe or Miller. Not even close.

However, he does have a couple of iconic game-winners to his credit–Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals for the Lakers and Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals for the Spurs.

Both of those shots greatly helped Horry’s teams win the NBA championship those years.