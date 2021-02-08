The Spun

Robert Horry Had The Best Postgame Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl ring.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has further extended his record for Super Bowl rings by a player after snagging his seventh in Super Bowl LV. He now has the same number of rings as NBA “legend” Robert Horry, who had a message for him this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Horry congratulated Brady on joining the “7 Chip Club.” He made it all the funnier by adding that iconic Spider-Man meme with a photoshopped image of their two faces.

Robert Horry won two titles with the Houston Rockets in the 1990s, three with Shaq, Kobe and Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs. He is the only NBA player with seven NBA titles who didn’t play for Red Auerbach’s Boston Celtics dynasty.

Horry played forward for those great teams but wasn’t exactly a superstar. After the 1997-98 season with the Lakers, Horry never started more than 26 games in a season for the final 10 years of his career.

Tom Brady may be the greatest winner in American sports history, but winning the most championships in American sports still appears to be out of his reach.

The late-great Yogi Berra won 10 championships with the New York Yankees, while NBA legend Bill Russel has 11 rings to his name. Henri Richard won 11 NHL titles with the Montreal Canadiens.

But while Brady probably won’t be able to lay claim to the most titles in American sports history, what he’s achieved puts him in a class of his own.


