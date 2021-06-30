Robert Horry Reacts To Scottie Pippen Calling Phil Jackson ‘Racist’

Scottie Pippen has been the talk of the NBA this week due to his controversial remarks about former head coach Phil Jackson. The Chicago Bulls legend accused Jackson of making racially motivated decisions during their time together.

Ever since Pippen accused Jackson of being racist, former players have come out to share their thoughts on the situation.

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal spoke to FanSided’s Mark Carman this week about his former coach, saying “I don’t want to get involved in other people’s beef, but Phil is definitely not a racist.”

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry is the latest player coached by Jackson to chime in on this conversation. Unlike O’Neal, he was willing to open up a bit more about his relationship with the legendary coach.

Horry admit that he doesn’t think Jackson is racist on his podcast, “Big Shot Bob Pod.” However, he did mention that Jackson once used a questionable phrase when speaking to his players.

“We were in the huddle and Phil was like, ‘You need to know the sound of your master’s voice,'” Horry said. “I looked at him, I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, nah, we don’t do that. I’m from the South.'”

Horry claims that Jackson didn’t mean for his words to have any racist intent.

Despite that bizarre encounter, Horry doesn’t believe Jackson is racist. This seems to be in line with what O’Neal said.

Additional players may come forward and either side with Pippen or Jackson in the near future.