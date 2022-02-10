Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Enes Freedom

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Houston Rockets traded Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics for Dennis Schroder and several other pieces.

One of those pieces was former Celtics big man Enes Freedom. While he didn’t play an integral role for the Celtics this season, he was still a solid depth piece for the team.

However, Houston doesn’t plan on having him contribute at all. Just 10 minutes after the team announced it traded for the big man, they announced plans to release him – according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets are waiving Enes Freedom, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Freedom, formerly Enes Kanter, was averaging 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc.

While he won’t get a chance to show what he can do in Houston, he’ll likely be picked up by another team in the coming days.

Where will he land next?