Russell Westbrook Hires New Agent: Fans React

Russell Westbrook has found new representation.

Weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported "irreconcilable differences" between the two, with Foucher advising Westbrook to stay with the Lakers during the final year of his contract.

Per Wojnarowski, Westbrook hired Excel Sports Management's Jeff Schwartz on Monday.

Schwartz's clients include Nikola Jokic, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love, and Brandon Ingram. Perhaps more noteworthy to some, Schwartz has helped secure buyouts for the likes of Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and DeAndre Jordan.

Fans interpret this switch as a step toward Westbrook leaving the Lakers.

Many fans took exception to Woj labeling Westbrook a "star," signaling how far the 33-year-old has fallen in the eyes of basketball viewers. He certainly merited the label when averaging a triple-double in four seasons, securing two scoring titles, and receiving MVP honors in 2016-17.

However, he posted the worst player efficiency rating (15.0) of his 14-year career last season.

Westbrook has declined enough to consider him a liability on a $47 million salary, but perhaps a team is willing to gamble on rekindling a spark during a contract year.