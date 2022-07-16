Russell Westbrook Parts Ways With Longtime Agent: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a basketball game at Staples Center on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook made a big decision this week.

The veteran NBA star is parting ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher. He represented Westbrook for 14 years.

“I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history,” Foucher said in the statement, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. “I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell’s behalf – culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell – and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

It seems even Westbrook's former agent knows Westbrook's value is at an all-time low. But it doesn't appear Russ liked what he was told.

Is there more to the story here? Maybe Westbrook really does want out of Los Angeles, despite his former agent's thoughts on the matter.