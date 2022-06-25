Russell Westbrook Warns Skip Bayless: NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes the ball down court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook has had enough of Skip Bayless, and last night he let everyone know about it.

After Bayless referred to the nine-time All-Star as "Westbrick" on Twitter, Westbrook responded with a warning to the Fox Sports personality.

"Yoooo… watch your mouth," Westbrook replied. "Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

Westbrook's social media clapback has generated a bunch of commentary from the media and fans alike.

"Y’all wondering why former players are coming in to the media space with a chip on their shoulders. They tired of this," said longtime NBA forward and current analyst Richard Jefferson.

"The energy is NEVER the same in person! EVER! lol," said All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Among the other responses were a co-sign from NBA All-Star Paul George and author and former soldier Jason Kander saying Westbrook's advice was "a pretty good rule for this whole platform tbh."

However, there were some people not taking Russ' side, arguing that Skip would probably call him "Westbrick" to his face.

An in-person meeting between Skip and Russ is definitely something we would enjoy watching.